Full Year 2023 Exor NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 11, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Guido de Boer - Exor N.V. - CFO



Thank you, Nadia, and happy to present the 2023 results to you, especially because it was a busy but also a very successful year for Exor. Our NAV increased from EUR 28 billion to EUR 35 billion, one of the strongest performance we've seen in years on the back, in particular, of Ferrari and Stellantis doing extremely well. Our debt position increased from a