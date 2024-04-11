Q4 2024 ADF Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 11, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier - ADF Group Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to ADF's conference call covering the 12-month period ended January 31, 2024. With me today is Jean Paschini, ADF's CEO who will be available to answer your questions after my comments. We are very pleased with the improvements in our results over the recent years and more particularly during fiscal 2024.



We are seeing the positive results that are coming from these sustainable and profitable investment programs we completed over the course of the of the past 15 years, which all put together totaled over $110 million. Among the strategic investment we decided on, always with the future in mind, we can include a new