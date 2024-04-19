Phillips Edison & Co Inc's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability of Phillips Edison & Co Inc's Upcoming Dividend

Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.1 per share, payable on 2024-05-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-12. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Phillips Edison & Co Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Phillips Edison & Co Inc Do?

Phillips Edison & Co Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning and managing grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers. The company boasts an integrated in-house operating platform, leveraging local market expertise to enhance property value and deliver a consistent, quality shopping experience for consumers.

A Glimpse at Phillips Edison & Co Inc's Dividend History

Phillips Edison & Co Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2018, distributing dividends on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Phillips Edison & Co Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Phillips Edison & Co Inc's trailing dividend yield stands at 3.26%, with a forward dividend yield projected at 3.33%. This indicates an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was a robust 49.90%, which moderates to 26.10% over a five-year horizon. Consequently, the 5-year yield on cost for Phillips Edison & Co Inc stock is approximately 10.39% as of today.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. Phillips Edison & Co Inc's dividend payout ratio is 2.20 as of 2023-12-31, which may raise concerns about the dividend's sustainability. However, the company's profitability rank of 6 out of 10 suggests fair profitability, with net profit reported in 7 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Phillips Edison & Co Inc's growth rank of 6 indicates a fair growth outlook. Its revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 0.80% per year, though underperforming 63.8% of global competitors, still reflects a solid revenue model.

Next Steps

Considering Phillips Edison & Co Inc's dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics, investors should weigh these factors carefully. While the dividend history is consistent and the yield on cost is attractive, the sustainability of such dividends should be monitored, particularly in light of the payout ratio and revenue growth. GuruFocus Premium users can further explore high-dividend yield opportunities using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

