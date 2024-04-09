Full Year 2023 hVIVO PLC Analyst Briefing Transcript

Apr 09, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Marc Downes - Investor Meet Company - Moderator



Good evening, and welcome to the hVIVO plc investor presentation. (Event Instructions) Due to the number of attendees today, the company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself, however, can review all questions submitted, publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll.



I'd now like to hand you over to Mo Khan, CEO. Good evening, sir.



Mo Khan - hVIVO plc - CEO



Thank you. Thank you, everyone, for your precious time given to us on this Tuesday evening as it, in early April where we announce our full-year 2023 update, I'm very pleased to have him on board. Straight -- going straight into it. This is the normal disclaimer. I am Yamin Mo Khan. I'm the CEO of hVIVO. I've been CEO for just over two years and I've got a long history in working at a contract research organization or CRO. I'm joined here by our CFO, Stephen.



Stephen Pinkerton - hVIVO plc - CFO



And I