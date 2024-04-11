Q1 2024 Richelieu Hardware Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 11, 2024 / 07:30PM GMT

Richard Lord - Richelieu Hardware Ltd - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



(spoken in French) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. First of all, I have to apologize for my voice. I have a cold. So please, I will try to do my best to handle the speech. I welcome you to Richelieu's conference call for the first quarter ended February 29, 2024. With me is Antoine Auclair, our CFO. As usual, note that some of today's issues include forward-looking information, which is provided with the usual disclaimer as reported in our financial filings.



Our financial year began with a good first quarter. We pursued our acquisition strategy, closing two new acquisitions, followed by a third one on March 27. We achieved a good level of sales, equivalent to the first quarter of 2023, which is appreciable since first quarter sales last year continued to benefit from