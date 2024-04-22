Wall Street Firms Initiate Coverage on Reddit (RDDT) with Cautious Optimism

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago

J.P.Morgan and Morgan Stanley have recently initiated coverage on Reddit (RDDT, Financial), assigning it ratings that suggest a wait-and-see approach. Despite their cautious stance regarding the social media platform's user growth, they remain optimistic about its potential for ad-revenue expansion and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). This news has led to a slight increase in Reddit's shares, which rose by 0.88% to $42.64 during premarket trading.

Reddit, which went public last month, primarily generates revenue through advertising but has highlighted AI as a key growth area in its IPO marketing efforts. J.P.Morgan has given Reddit a "neutral" rating with a target price of $47, whereas Morgan Stanley has set an "equal-weight" rating with a $45 target price.

Analysts from J.P.Morgan, including Doug Anmuth, have noted that while Reddit's daily active unique users (DAUq) have seen a significant uptick in recent times and there's ample opportunity for further growth, its current user base of 73 million is considered relatively small. Both firms are adopting a wait-and-see approach, looking for clear indicators of substantial user growth and swift execution before adopting a more bullish stance.

The IPO saw participation from major financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Bank of America as underwriters, all of whom had to adhere to industry norms by waiting until mid-April to commence coverage. Piper Sandler and Roth MKM emerged as the most optimistic, assigning "overweight" and "buy" ratings with a $50 price target, citing Reddit's iconic status on the internet and its premium valuation as the "front page of the Internet."

Despite its initial public offering (IPO) being priced at the upper end of its range at $34, Reddit's shares have since dipped below their debut price of $47. The platform gained immense popularity during the 2021 "meme-stock" phenomenon, where retail investors on its "wallstreetbets" forum orchestrated purchases of stocks like GameStop, which were heavily shorted. Additionally, brokerages Baird and Bernstein have also started covering Reddit earlier this month.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.