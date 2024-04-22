Unveiling Salesforce (CRM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Closer Look at Salesforce's Market Valuation and Financial Health

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Amid a fluctuating market, Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 4.14%, contrasting with a 3-month gain of 4.78%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.2, investors are contemplating whether Salesforce (CRM) is modestly overvalued. This article delves into the valuation analysis of Salesforce, guiding investors through its financial landscape to determine the stock's true worth.

Company Introduction

Salesforce Inc provides a suite of enterprise cloud computing solutions, focusing on customer relationship management. The company's comprehensive Customer 360 platform is integral in connecting customer data across various systems, apps, and devices, which is pivotal for sales, service, marketing, and commerce activities. With a current stock price of $282.14 and a GF Value of $247.04, Salesforce (CRM, Financial) presents a case for detailed valuation analysis.

1779880103984132096.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric, providing an estimation of a stock's intrinsic value. Salesforce (CRM, Financial)'s fair value is assessed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance projections. As the market cap hovers around $273.70 billion, Salesforce (CRM) is positioned as modestly overvalued, suggesting potential lower long-term returns compared to the company's business growth.

1779880084396732416.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial before investing. Salesforce's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 1.13, placing it in a less favorable position than 62.76% of its peers in the Software industry. Nevertheless, with a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, Salesforce's financial stability is considered fair.

1779880129158344704.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in companies with a consistent track record of profitability is generally less risky. Salesforce has maintained profitability for 8 out of the past 10 years. With a robust operating margin of 17.21%, Salesforce outperforms 86% of the companies in the Software industry, reflecting strong profitability. The company's growth also impresses, with a 3-year average revenue growth rate surpassing 66.18% of its industry counterparts.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into Salesforce's value creation. With an ROIC of 5.67 and a WACC of 12.47 over the past 12 months, the analysis suggests that Salesforce may be challenged in generating value exceeding its capital costs.

1779880149077094400.png

Conclusion

In summary, Salesforce (CRM, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. Despite this, the company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability and growth are commendable. For a deeper understanding of Salesforce's financials, one can explore their 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.