Salesforce and Informatica Shares Dip Amid Potential Acquisition Talks

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Salesforce (CRM, Financial) and Informatica (INFA, Financial) are experiencing a downturn in their stock prices today, despite ongoing discussions about a potential acquisition deal. Reports have surfaced that CRM is considering buying INFA, which has a market capitalization of approximately $10.5 billion. This deal could be CRM's most significant acquisition since its $27.7 billion purchase of Slack in 2021.

Under normal circumstances, news of a potential takeover would boost the share price of the acquired company. However, INFA's shares are falling sharply, more so than CRM's. This is attributed to CRM's intention to buy INFA at a price below its last closing price of $38.50. Investors are also skeptical about CRM's timing for the acquisition, given INFA's high valuation and its integration into CRM's future plans involving generative AI.

  • INFA specializes in AI-powered data management cloud platforms, enabling customers to integrate various types of enterprise data for cloud analytics strategies. This focus has propelled INFA's shares due to the burgeoning interest in AI technology.
  • Despite the AI boom, INFA's revenue growth has been modest, with an 11.6% year-over-year increase in Q4 and a 6.0% rise for FY23. Its forecast for FY24 predicts a slight 6.3% revenue increase, raising concerns among CRM investors about the potential overvaluation in the acquisition deal.
  • CRM's consideration of this acquisition comes at a time of cautious spending, which has affected its revenue outlook for FY25. The company's CFO, Amy Weaver, noted the delayed impact of a subdued buying environment on subscription revenues.
  • An offer of approximately $35.00/share for INFA would mean a 6x forward sales multiple for CRM, aligning with its valuation. The acquisition could fortify CRM's position in the customer relationship management sector, leveraging INFA's technology and its client base, including notable names like Marathon Oil (MRO, Financial) and Lenovo (LNVGY, Financial).

The ongoing merger discussions between CRM and INFA have led to a negative market reaction from both sets of shareholders. CRM investors are wary of the acquisition cost, while INFA shareholders are disappointed with the offer's below-market value. Despite today's market response, the merger could be mutually beneficial, enhancing both companies' offerings in complementary business areas. The key question remains whether the broader spending environment will improve to support such strategic moves.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.