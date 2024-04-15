Digital Brands Group Inc (DBGI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: A Detailed Financial Performance Review

DBGI reports increased net revenues and gross margins amidst a challenging quarter, signaling strategic resilience and operational efficiency.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Revenues: Increased 6.8% to $14.9 million for the fiscal year.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to $6.5 million, representing a 10.2% rise.
  • Gross Profit Margins: Increased to 43.9% from 42.5% year over year.
  • G&A Expenses: Decreased 12.7% to $14.3 million, including non-cash items.
  • G&A Expenses (Excluding Non-Cash Items): Decreased 35.7% to $8.8 million.
  • Sales and Marketing Expenses: Decreased 18.5% to $4 million.
  • Net Loss Per Share: $10.2 million or $20.46 per share.
  • Net Loss (Excluding Non-Cash Charges): $8 million compared to a loss of $28.8 million prior year.
  • Q4 Net Revenues: $2.8 million compared to $3.4 million year over year.
  • Q4 Gross Profit: $0.5 million, including non-cash expenses.
  • Q4 Gross Profit Margins: Decreased to 18.3% from 19%.
  • Q4 G&A Expenses: Decreased 30.6% to $2.2 million.
  • Q4 Sales and Marketing Expenses: Decreased 13.4% to $0.8 million.
  • Q4 Net Loss Per Share: $3.7 million or $8.76 per share.
  • Q4 Net Loss (Excluding Non-Cash Charges): $0.6 million compared to $19.2 million prior year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Net revenues increased 6.8% to $14.9 million compared to $14 million a year ago.
  • Gross margin increased 10.2% to $6.5 million compared to $5.9 million.
  • Gross profit margins increased to 43.9% from 42.5% a year ago.
  • G&A expenses, including non-cash items, decreased 12.7% to $14.3 million compared to $16.4 million a year ago.
  • Sales and marketing expenses decreased 18.5% to $4 million compared to $5 million a year ago.

Negative Points

  • Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders was $10.2 million or $20.46 per share, compared to a loss of $38 million or $1,233.10 per share.
  • Net revenues for the fourth quarter were down to $2.8 million compared to $3.4 million a year ago.
  • Gross profit for the fourth quarter was down to $0.5 million compared to $0.6 million a year ago.
  • Gross profit margins decreased to 18.3% from 19% a year ago for the fourth quarter.
  • Net loss per diluted share attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter was $3.7 million or $8.76 per share.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What were the key financial highlights for Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023?
A: CEO Hil Davis reported that net revenues increased 6.8% to $14.9 million compared to $14 million a year ago, excluding revenue from Harper & Jones. Gross margin increased 10.2% to $6.5 million compared to $5.9 million. Gross profit margins increased to $43.9 million from $42.5 million a year ago. G&A expenses, including non-cash items, decreased 12.7% to $14.3 million compared to $16.4 million a year ago. Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders was $10.2 million or $20.46 per share, compared to a loss of $38 million or $1,233.10 per share the previous year.

Q: What were the fourth-quarter results specifically?
A: For the fourth quarter, net revenues were $2.8 million compared to $3.4 million a year ago. Gross profit was $0.5 million compared to $0.6 million a year ago. G&A expenses decreased 30.6% to $2.2 million compared to $3.2 million a year ago. Net loss per diluted share attributable to common shareholders was $3.7 million or $8.76 per share. Excluding non-cash charges, the net loss was $0.6 million compared to $19.2 million a year ago.

Q: Can you explain the non-cash charges that were mentioned?
A: CEO Hil Davis mentioned that the non-cash charges were associated with G&A and stock option expenses, largely related to the Sundry acquisition. These charges were taken as part of the audit process and are not expected to occur going forward.

Q: What is the significance of the S-3 filing that was mentioned?
A: Hil Davis explained that the S-3 filing was an example of good corporate governance and was timed to take advantage of the highest stock price during a 60-day look-back period. It provides the company with option value in case there is a need for cash, as opposed to filing an S-1 at a later date.

Q: What are the expectations for Digital Brands Group in 2024?
A: The CEO expressed excitement for the first quarter earnings of 2024, which are expected to show the strength of the business between wholesale shipments and bookings. Preliminary results from a new outlet store opening are also anticipated. The year 2024 is expected to be an inflection point for the business.

Q: Were there any questions from the participants during the Q&A session?
A: No, there were no questions in the queue during the Q&A session.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.