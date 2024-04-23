NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) has recently shown a notable daily gain of 1.92% and an impressive 3-month gain of 54.78%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.93, investors are keen to understand whether the stock's current valuation is justified. The question at hand is whether NVIDIA (NVDA), with a current market price of $876.54, is modestly overvalued. This analysis will delve into NVIDIA's financials and market position to offer investors a clearer picture of its fair market value.

Before diving into the valuation intricacies, let's take a brief look at NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial). As a leading developer of graphics processing units (GPUs), NVIDIA has significantly expanded beyond its traditional gaming applications. Its GPUs have become pivotal in artificial intelligence (AI), with the company offering both AI GPUs and a software platform named Cuda for AI model development and training. NVIDIA's foray into data center networking solutions has further solidified its role in managing complex workloads, marking it as a key player in the semiconductor industry.

Understanding the GF Value of NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial)

The GF Value is an exclusive metric that determines the intrinsic value of a stock by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line is a visual representation that suggests the fair trading value of a stock.

If NVIDIA's stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is likely overvalued, indicating that future returns may be disappointing. Conversely, if the stock price is well below the GF Value Line, it suggests that the stock may yield higher future returns. NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial), with a market cap of $2.20 trillion, currently has a GF Value of $720.42, suggesting that it is modestly overvalued.

Given this valuation, the long-term return of NVIDIA's stock could potentially be lower than the company's business growth trajectory. Investors should consider this when evaluating the stock's future performance.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of NVIDIA

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial before investing. NVIDIA boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.35, surpassing 55.29% of its peers in the Semiconductors industry. This strong financial standing, with a rating of 9 out of 10, indicates that NVIDIA is well-equipped to manage its debts and sustain its operations.

Profitability and Growth Prospects of NVIDIA

Investing in companies that consistently show profitability, such as NVIDIA, which has been profitable for 10 years, typically carries less risk. NVIDIA's remarkable operating margin of 54.12% is better than 99.49% of its competitors in the Semiconductors industry, underscoring its efficiency and profitability.

When it comes to growth, NVIDIA's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 54.3% is among the highest in the industry. Additionally, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 84.6% further confirms its strong growth prospects.

ROIC vs. WACC: NVIDIA's Value Creation

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to gauge a company's profitability. NVIDIA's ROIC of 103.79 is significantly higher than its WACC of 18.98, indicating that it is effectively creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, while NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued based on its current GF Value, the company's robust financial health and strong profitability, coupled with its impressive growth rates, make it a noteworthy consideration for investors. For a detailed exploration of NVIDIA's financials, interested parties can examine the company's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, take a look at the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.