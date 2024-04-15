Apr 15, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the CXApp fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)
Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO. You may begin.
Khurram Sheikh - CXApp Inc - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, operator. Thank you, everyone, for joining the quarterly earnings call for CXAI. I plan to discuss CXAI's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the full-year 2023 as well. I will also provide an overall business update on our progress in shaping the future work and creating transformative employee experiences.
I want to first start off by thanking everybody for joining the call. I know that unfortunately, yesterday, there was a hiccup with our webcast system, which has nothing to do with the company. But the webcast provider we're working with, unfortunately, the system was down. And because this was such an important call, sharing the results for Q4 as well as the full year and some really exciting announcements we
Q4 2023 CXApp Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 15, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...