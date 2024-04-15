Q4 2023 CXApp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 15, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Khurram Sheikh - CXApp Inc - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, operator. Thank you, everyone, for joining the quarterly earnings call for CXAI. I plan to discuss CXAI's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the full-year 2023 as well. I will also provide an overall business update on our progress in shaping the future work and creating transformative employee experiences.



I want to first start off by thanking everybody for joining the call. I know that unfortunately, yesterday, there was a hiccup with our webcast system, which has nothing to do with the company. But the webcast provider we're working with, unfortunately, the system was down. And because this was such an important call, sharing the results for Q4 as well as the full year and some really exciting announcements we