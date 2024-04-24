Unveiling Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Amidst the daily fluctuations of the stock market, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW, Financial) presents a unique case for value investors. With a recent daily gain of 2.64% and a three-month loss of 24.05%, the company's current stock price has raised questions about its valuation. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 7.49, the critical question arises: is Lamb Weston Holdings significantly undervalued? This article delves into a detailed valuation analysis to answer this query and provide readers with an informed perspective on the company's financial standing.

Company Overview

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, North America's leading and the world's second-largest producer of frozen potato products, has a rich history and expansive market reach. With a predominant presence in North America, accounting for nearly 70% of its revenue, and a diversified portfolio that includes products like French fries, sweet potato fries, and tater tots, Lamb Weston Holdings has established a strong foothold in the food industry. Notably, McDonald's represents 13% of its fiscal 2023 sales, marking a significant client relationship. Since its spin-off from Conagra in 2016, Lamb Weston Holdings has operated independently, showcasing robust financial growth and market expansion.

1780388604699373568.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past performance, and future business performance estimates. It serves as a benchmark for the fair value at which a stock should trade. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued and could lead to poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is well below the GF Value Line, it may be undervalued, suggesting a potential for higher future returns.

Lamb Weston Holdings (LW, Financial) is currently estimated to be significantly undervalued according to the GF Value, with a fair value of $119.48. The company's stock price of $82.06, combined with a market cap of $11.80 billion, suggests that Lamb Weston Holdings' shares are trading at a price much lower than their estimated intrinsic value. This discrepancy indicates a potential opportunity for investors seeking long-term gains.

1780388585267163136.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors must scrutinize the financial strength of a company, as weak financials can lead to capital loss. Lamb Weston Holdings' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02 ranks below 94.46% of its peers in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. This positions the company's financial strength at a fair level, with a GuruFocus rating of 5 out of 10, reflecting a balance sheet that, while not exceptional, is capable of supporting the company's operations and growth strategies.

1780388626463617024.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitability is a key indicator of a company's performance, and Lamb Weston Holdings has shown consistent profitability over the past decade. With annual revenues of $6.60 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.49, the company's operating margin of 15.87% outperforms 86.87% of its industry counterparts. This strong profitability is a promising sign for investors.

Growth is also a crucial determinant of a company's valuation and shareholder value. Lamb Weston Holdings' 3-year average revenue growth rate surpasses 67.26% of companies in the same industry, and its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 14.8% is better than 63.23% of its peers. These growth metrics suggest a robust business trajectory.

ROIC vs. WACC

An analysis of a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) versus its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insight into its value creation. Lamb Weston Holdings has demonstrated a strong ability to generate cash flow relative to the capital invested, with an ROIC of 14.11% compared to a WACC of 5.61%. This indicates that the company is effectively creating value for its shareholders.

1780388645891633152.png

Conclusion

In summary, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financials are fair, profitability is strong, and its growth rates are commendable within the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. For a deeper understanding of Lamb Weston Holdings' stock and financials, investors can explore the company's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.