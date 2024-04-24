ASML's Lower-than-Expected Orders Lead to Tech Stock Decline in Europe

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago

The European technology sector experienced a downturn, while the overall market remained largely unchanged, following reports that ASML Holding NV's order volume significantly missed market forecasts.

Despite a boost from luxury brands like LVMH, which reported positive results, the technology sector, including companies like VAT Group AG and Aixtron SE, faced declines. This setback comes after the technology index in the Stoxx Europe 600 saw a 25% increase over the previous year, with ASML's shares alone surging over 50%.

Luxury brands such as Hermes International, Burberry Group Plc, and Kering saw gains from LVMH's performance. In other earnings news, Adidas AG's share price reached a two-year peak after the company upgraded its profit forecast, while Asos Plc's stock jumped on expectations of higher profits in the coming fiscal year, signaling a successful turnaround for the online retailer.

According to Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, a mix of concerns is currently pressuring the markets. These include the anticipation that the US Federal Reserve will postpone interest rate cuts and the disappointing results from ASML, impacting investor sentiment.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently indicated that the anticipated decline in inflation has stalled, suggesting that it may take longer for the central bank to be confident in achieving its 2% inflation target, which in turn delays any reduction in borrowing costs.

Expectations for rate cuts have been deferred following recent strong US economic data, which has put pressure on European stocks in April after a robust first quarter. The market is now closely watching earnings amid geopolitical tensions, leading to increased volatility for the first time since last year.

Geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning Israel and Iran, have further soured market sentiment, favoring safer investments like the dollar and gold over stocks. However, Daniel Varela, chief investment officer at Piguet Galland & Cie SA, noted that if political tensions ease, stock markets might gradually regain lost ground due to currently low investor sentiment.

SECTORS IN FOCUS:

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.