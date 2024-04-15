Preliminary Q4 2023 Itaconix PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 15, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



I'd now like to hand over to John Shaw, CEO.



John Shaw - Itaconix PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good afternoon. We look forward to presenting our 2023 full-year results to you. I'll present an overview, then our CFO, Laura Denner, will present the financial results, and I'll come back to talk about our strategic progress.



In terms of the headlines, we had record revenues in 2023 in line with expectations, $7.9 million in revenue, 40.5% revenue growth over 2023. Equally important, we increased our gross profit margins to 31%, an important milestone for us, and we had our adjusted EBITDA loss down below $1 million.



On developing our