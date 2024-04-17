Q4 2023 MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2024 / NTS GMT

Sara Bersan - MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the full-year 2023 results presentation. Today, the presentation will be hosted by Marco Giordani, Group CFO; and Matteo Cardani, Managing Director of Publitalia.



Now, I'll hand over immediately to Matteo for the audience and advertising outlook. Matteo, please, go ahead.



Matteo Cardani - MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. - Managing Director, Publitalia



Thank you, Sara, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for attending our results presentation. We will go over the fiscal year 23 numbers with a sharp review of ongoing indicators for current trading.



So let's start with a review of the overall economic situation, thanks to the reduction in inflation, we stood at the plus 5.7% at year end 23, but that in the last quarter of the year, and in the first few months of the 24, it's falling down below 1%. We can report a positive evolution in the Confidence Index for both businesses and consumers, which grew month by month in Q4 23, as you can see in chart number