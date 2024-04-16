Q3 2024 FRMO Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 16, 2024 / 08:15PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



You are ready to go and It is being recorded.



Therese Byars - FRMO Corp - Company Secretary



Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. This is ThÃ©rÃ¨se Byars speaking, and I'm the Corporate Secretary of FRMO Corp. Thank you for joining us on this call.



The statements made on this call apply only as of today. The information on this call should not be construed to be a recommendation to purchase or sell any particular security or investment fund. The opinions referenced on this call today are not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. It should not be assumed that any of the security transactions referenced today have been or will prove to be profitable, or that future investment decisions will be profitable or will equal or exceed the past performance of the investments. For additional information, you may visit the FRMO Corp website at frmocorp.com.



Today's discussion will be led by Murray Stahl (