Q1 2024 Elkem ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Odd-Geir Lyngstad - Elkem ASA - VP Finance & IR



Good morning and welcome to Elkem's first-quarter results presentation. My name is Odd-Geir Lyngstad. I'm responsible for investor relations in Elkem. With me this morning, I have CEO, Helge Aasen; and CFO, Morten Viga to take us through business update, the financial results for the first quarter and the outlook for the second quarter. After Helge and Mortenâs presentations, we will open for Q&A, both from the audience and from those participating on the webcast. And we'll start with the business update. So please Helge, the word is yours.



Helge Aasen - Elkem ASA - CEO



Thank you. And good morning, everyone. As we talked about in our fourth-quarter presentation, there were some signs of recovery towards the end of last year. And this is also now reflected in the results for the first quarter in this year, 2024.



We are reporting improved profitability compared to the previous two quarters with an EBITDA of NOK721 million. The silicones division continued to experience weak market