Apr 18, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Kjell-Morten Johnsen - Tele2 AB - President, Chief Executive Officer
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Tele2's report call for the first quarter of '24. With me here in [Houston] today, I have Charlotte Hansson, our Group CFO; Hendrik Groot, our Chief Commercial Officer; Stefan Trampus, Head of B2B. And we also have our CTIO, Yogesh Malik here, who will soon present our exciting tech journey, which is why we have extended today's call with up to 20 minutes.
So let's turn to page 2 for some of the highlights. We have a good start to the year with 4% end-user service revenue growth in Q1 to 2% on underlying EBITDAaL as top-line growth outpaced cost inflation. We're also happy about our strong cash generation, which has pushed our financial leverage well below our target range ahead of the first proposed dividend tranche in May, and that gives us flexibility going forward.
In relation to Q4 results, we announced the launch of our new three year strategy execution program through the program will shift focus from fixing legacy IT towards our go-to-market efforts, developing
Q1 2024 Tele2 AB Earnings Call Transcript
