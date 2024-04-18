Q1 2024 Abb Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Ann-Sofie Nordh - ABB Ltd - Group Senior VP & Head of IR



Greetings to you all, as I welcome you to this presentation where we will talk through ABB's results for the first quarter. I'm Ann-Sofie Nordh, Head of Investor Relations. And next to me here is our CEO, Bjorn Rosengren; and CFO, Timo Ihamuotila. They will take you through the presentation before we open up for questions. But before we begin, I should mention the information regarding safe harbor notices on our use of non-GAAP measures on Slide 2 of the presentation. This call includes forward-looking statements based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties.



And with that said, I will kick off the presentation, and I hand over to you, Bjorn.



Bjorn Klas Otto Rosengren - ABB Ltd - CEO



Thank you, Ann-Sofie, and a warm welcome from me as well. Let's summarize the quarter on Page 3. The year got off to a good start with orders at $9 billion. This is one of the strongest quarters for ABB. Both Electrification and Motion