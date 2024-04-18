Q1 2024 Mycronic AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Sven Chetkovich - Mycronic AB(publ)-Director-Investor Relations



Hello, and welcome to the presentations of Mycronic's Q1 report. My name is Sven Chetkovich, I'm the Director, Investor Relations at Mycronic. And with me today, I have Anders Lindqvist Mycronic's CEO; and Pierre Brorsson, Mycronic's CFO, who will be presenting today.



And with that, I hand over to Anders. Please go ahead and present Mycronic's Q1 report.



Anders Lindqvist - Mycronic AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much Sven and a warm welcome to everyone online. So today, we will present our first quarter 2024. So I will start with the short summary of the quarter and then as usual, we'll go a little bit deeper within the different divisions. Pierre Brorsson, CFO, will talk about financials a little bit more in detail. A small mention about sustainability and then as usual, we will end the session with the question and answer session.



In the materials, which is