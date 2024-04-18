Q1 2024 Nordea Bank Abp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Ilkka Ottoila - Nordea Bank Abp - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Nordea's First Quarter 2024 Results Presentation. I'm Ilkka Ottoila, the Head of Investor Relations.



With me here in Helsinki today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Frank Vang-Jensen; and Group CFO, Ian Smith. We'll start off with a presentation by Frank, followed by a Q&A session. In order to ask questions, please dial in to the teleconference.



But with that, let's get started. Over to you, Frank.



Frank Vang-Jensen - Nordea Bank Abp - President & Group CEO



Today, we have published our results for the first quarter of 2024. We began the year strongly, continuing our good momentum supported by a competitive offering and our advisers' proactive approach towards customers. Return on equity reached 18.1%, which is our highest first quarter return on equity since 2007. So a good start despite the generally subdued economic environment and the ongoing high uncertainty in the world today. At Nordea, we have a strong business franchise with a