Q4 2024 Infosys Ltd Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Very good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining Infosys' fourth quarter financial results. My name is Rishi. And on behalf of Infosys, I'd like to welcome all of you today.



As always, we request one question from each media house to accommodate everyone over the next hour. With that, let me invite our Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Salil Parekh, for his opening remarks. Over to you, Salil.



Thanks, Rishi. Good afternoon, and thank you all for being here. For the financial year '24, our revenue growth was at 1.4% in constant currency terms. Our operating margin for the full year was 20.7%. For large deals, we had an excellent year and the fourth quarter.



For the full year, it was at $17.7 billion in large deals comprising of 90 deals. For Q4, we had $4.5 billion in large deals. This is the highest ever large deal value in a financial year for us. For Q4, our year-on-year revenue growth was flat in