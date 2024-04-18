Full Year 2023 M Winkworth PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Dominic Agace - M Winkworth PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good afternoon, I'm Dominic Agace, CEO of Winkworth PLC; and this is Andrew Nichols, CFO Winkworth PLC. And it's our pleasure to be here to present our 2023 results. So, I thought I would start by refreshing on the wind quick model for those of you that aren't familiar with it. Established in 1835 as a brand, started franchising in 1981 and was the first company in the UK franchise with growing from a sort of Central London upwards to now have 98 UK franchised offices.