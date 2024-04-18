Q1 2024 Ally Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ally Financial First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Sean Leary, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Sean Leary - Ally Financial Inc. - Head of IR and Enterprise FP&A



Thank you, Elizabeth. Good morning, and welcome to Ally Financial's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. This morning, our Interim CEO, Doug Timmerman; and our CFO, Russ Hutchinson, will review Ally's results before taking questions.



The presentation reference can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website, ally.com. Forward-looking statements and risk factor language governing today's call are on Slide 2. GAAP and non-GAAP measures pertaining to our operating performance and capital results on Slide 3. As a reminder, non-GAAP or core metrics are supplemental to and not a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Definitions and reconciliations can