Full Year 2023 Addex Therapeutics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Tim Dyer - Addex Therapeutics Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Member of the Executive Management, Director



Hello, everyone. I'd like to thank you all for attending our 2023 financial results conference call. I'm here with Mikhail Kalinichev, our Head of Translational Science, who will provide an update on our R&D programs. Throw your attention to the press release and the financial statements issued earlier today, which are available on our website. I also draw your attention to our disclaimer, we will be making certain forward-looking statements that are based on the knowledge we have today.



I will start this conference call by giving a quick overview of the 2023 activities and recent achievements. Before reviewing our pipeline, I will then hand over to Mikhail, who will review our more detail some of the clinical and preclinical programs. I will then speak about the recent launch of Neurosterix. Before reviewing our 2023 full year financial results. Following that, we will open the call for Q&A.



To start with the highlights. Our partner Janssen has completed the