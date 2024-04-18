Q2 2024 TRX Gold Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



For a moment as participants make their way in from the lobby. It's now my pleasure to introduce Christina Lalli, Vice President, Investor Relations with TRX Gold. Kristina, the floor is yours



Christina Lalli - TRX Gold Corp - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you, [Caitlyn] and welcome, everyone, to the TRX Gold Corporation second quarter 2024 results presentation. As a reminder, all participants are in listen only mode and the meeting is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. If you wish to ask a question or a question, please click the Q&A icon on the left-hand side of the screen, you will see the options, raise your hand and be able to join the queue and ask your question verbally or write a question to submit your question in writing analysts who have dialed into the conference call may press star, then one on your telephone keypad to join the question queue. I would like to now turn the meeting over to Stephen Mullowney, CEO of TRX Gold. Stephen, please go ahead.



Stephen Mullowney