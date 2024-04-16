Q1 2024 Magnora ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 16, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Erik Sneve - Magnora ASA - Chief Executive Officer
Welcome to Magnora's Q1 2024 presentation. I'm Magnora's CEO, Erik Sneve. It's April 16. It's just six weeks since we presented Q4. So we haven't had that much happening over the last six weeks, but we have had some breakthrough, which I'll be delighted to present.
So first thing, we're still an asset-light developer. Our landbank keeps growing faster than we anticipate, we're at 9.1 gigawatt. And as you remember, we raised our goal to 11 gigawatt recently. Our new sales target for 2024 still the same 500 to 625 megawatts.
We have mentioned that we have quite a lot to potentially sell in multiple markets. So that's further back in the presentation, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange main board. So highlights in the quarter and subsequent events and a look ahead.
So we have the restructuring coming up with Hermana Holding ASA, our legacy business, we have rapid growth and we have cash conversion with the award by Globeleq, that has come a week back. So subject to approval, we have a huge dividend share distribution coming up with
