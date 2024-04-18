Release Date: April 18, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the main drivers behind the strong performance in mortgage revenue despite a decline in mortgage market inquiries?

A: (Mark W. Begor - CEO & Director, Equifax Inc.) The strong performance in mortgage revenue, despite the decline in mortgage market inquiries, is primarily due to the pricing pass-through and the introduction of new products like the mortgage prequal solution used in the shopping stage. These factors significantly contributed to the mortgage outperformance.

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of customer and channel mix on the EWS outperformance versus volume?

A: (John W. Gamble - Executive VP, CFO & COO, Equifax Inc.) The mix of customers and channels can lead to variability in outperformance levels, which are influenced by how much volume specific customers complete in a given period. In a low activity mortgage market, shifts in customer behavior are more pronounced, affecting outperformance levels. These shifts are generally due to changes in the aggressiveness of mortgage originators in their marketing and operational strategies.

Q: How does Equifax view the potential impact of a "higher for longer" interest rate scenario on its various business lines?

A: (Mark W. Begor - CEO & Director, Equifax Inc.) In a scenario where interest rates remain high, the mortgage sector might experience continued pressure, but other business areas like card and auto are expected to perform well despite potential minor impacts. The overall non-mortgage business segments have been resilient and are expected to continue thriving under the current economic conditions.

Q: What are the expected benefits of cloud migration for Equifax, and how is this reflected in your guidance?

A: (Mark W. Begor - CEO & Director, Equifax Inc.) The cloud migration is expected to enhance operational efficiency, improve product innovation, and provide a competitive edge through increased stability and new product capabilities. These benefits are incorporated into the 2024 guidance and are expected to contribute to margin expansion and revenue growth, particularly as the company completes significant portions of the cloud migration.

Q: How is the talent solutions vertical performing, and what are the expectations for its recovery?

A: (Mark W. Begor - CEO & Director, Equifax Inc.) The talent solutions vertical experienced weaker volumes in January and February, attributed to cautious hiring practices among companies. However, a recovery was noted in March, aligning with expectations for moderate improvement. The company remains optimistic about the growth potential in this vertical, driven by strong relationships, new product rollouts, and an expanding total addressable market.

Q: What factors contributed to the revision of Workforce Solutions' 2024 revenue growth guidance?

A: (John W. Gamble - Executive VP, CFO & COO, Equifax Inc.) The revision from 8% to 7% in Workforce Solutions' revenue growth guidance for 2024 is mainly due to lower-than-expected performance in Employer Services, impacted by deferrals and reductions in specific programs like WOTC and ERC. Additionally, while mortgage inquiries showed slight improvement, the expected level of outperformance was adjusted due to changes in customer mix, affecting overall revenue projections.

