Release Date: April 18, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you clarify the performance of U.S. auto in terms of commercial and DIY segments, and reconcile that with the overall U.S. auto comps?

A: (William P. Stengel - Genuine Parts Company - President & COO) Yes, the reported numbers include total U.S. automotive sales, encompassing sales to owners and from both company-owned and independent stores. The customer segment details specifically refer to sales from these stores. The reported number includes the 130 basis point adjustment, but the comp number does not.

Q: How much of the expected acceleration in Motion's performance is due to macroeconomic indicators versus specific initiatives within the business?

A: (William P. Stengel - Genuine Parts Company - President & COO) The recovery in Motion's sales growth is expected from both market recovery and discrete initiatives within the business. Factors like weather and the Easter holiday also impacted Q1 results, but improvements are expected as macro conditions such as industrial production improve.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of inflation trends on both the industrial and auto segments?

A: (Herbert C. Nappier - Genuine Parts Company - Executive VP & CFO) Inflation impact for Q1 was less than 1% for all segments, very slightly positive, and is expected to remain at less than 1% for the rest of the year.

Q: Could you provide more details on the performance of major accounts within the U.S. automotive segment?

A: (William P. Stengel - Genuine Parts Company - President & COO) Major accounts are feeling sluggishness due to a cautious consumer. Strategies are in place for different subsegments within major accounts to uphold the value proposition and cover the market effectively.

Q: What are the expectations for the vendor incentive program's impact on gross margin over the year?

A: (Herbert C. Nappier - Genuine Parts Company - Executive VP & CFO) The vendor rebate program impact is expected to be constant throughout the year, not accelerating.

Q: How is the expansion of the NAPA brand in Europe progressing?

A: (Paul D. Donahue - Genuine Parts Company - Chairman & CEO) The NAPA brand has been well received across Europe, exceeding expectations. The rollout continues, with the brand expected to cross $500 million in outbound sales within five years of its launch.

