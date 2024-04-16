Release Date: April 16, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the softness in HSN and QVC on your profitability forecasts?

A: Robert D'Loren, CEO, mentioned that the softness experienced is not systemic but rather a result of specific challenges, including a significant warehouse fire at QVC. He believes the situation is improving, and while there is general consumer softness, it is not as severe as portrayed. The company is adjusting by using backup guests to alleviate pressure on primary talent, which should help stabilize the situation.

Q: What are the startup costs for new brands like Christie Brinkley, and how will this affect your cash flow?

A: Robert D'Loren, CEO, explained that the startup costs for Christie Brinkley have already been incurred, with no significant startup costs expected for other new brands launching this year. CFO James Haran added that the company's cash position is stable, with about $3 million on hand, similar to the end of the last fiscal year.

Q: How should we measure the success of Christie Brinkley's product launch?

A: The CEO outlined that success metrics include contractual guaranteed minimums with HSN, forecasting around $7 million in sales this year, potentially doubling next year. The brand is expected to perform well both on HSN and in broader distribution.

Q: Can you provide an update on the potential for additional expense reductions?

A: Robert D'Loren, CEO, indicated that while the company has already significantly reduced expenses, there might be room for further reductions. The company is exploring additional efficiencies, particularly as they consolidate office space and streamline operations.

Q: What are the expectations for the profitability and impact of new licensing agreements, particularly with G3 and Christie Brinkley?

A: The CEO expects significant contributions to both top and bottom lines from these agreements, particularly from G3, which could potentially add $8 million annually in royalties. Christie Brinkley's brand is also expected to ramp up quickly due to her strong market presence and appeal.

Q: What are the key metrics for the success of the new social commerce platform, Army?

A: Robert D'Loren, CEO, stated that the success of Army would be measured by the number of vendors and users on the platform. The focus is on adding quality brands and building a substantial user base to enhance the platform's value and reach.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.