Q4 2023 TH International Limited Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Tims China Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Gemma Bakx, who heads Tims China Investor Relations efforts, for prepared remarks and introductions.



Please go ahead, Gemma.



Gemma Bakx - Tims China - IR



Good morning, good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. My name is Gemma Bakx, Investor Relations. TH International Limited announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results earlier today. The press release as well as an accompanying presentation, which contains operational and financial highlights are now available on the company's IR website at [email protected].



Today, you will hear from Yongchen Lu, our CEO and Director, and Albert Li, our CFO. After the company's prepared remarks, the management team will conduct a Question-and-Answer session. You can find the webcast of today's earnings call on our IR website.



