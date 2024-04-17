Half Year 2024 ASOS PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2024 / NTS GMT

Jose Ramos Calamonte - ASOS PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everyone. Can you hear me? I hope so. Yeah, okay. Thank you for coming this morning, as always, and happy to have you here. And as always, I'm sick. No, just kidding. I have a little bit of cough, but nothing. I thought it would be nice to start with a little bit of a joke.



So thank you for coming. As you know, this morning, we will be sharing with you our results for H1, and our level of progress in our transformation of ASOS, and also our outlook and our guidance for the rest of the year. I promise this is going to be a much shorter session, so we will not be torturing you in these uncomfortable chairs for as long as we did at year-end. So I think we'll have plenty of time for Q&A at the end.



So let me get it going with the main messages. So the first thing, let me just start by saying that, for us, it was clear that fiscal year '24 is a year of change. It's a year of transformation. The transformation of ASOS into a more agile, flexible, cash-generative, and profitable business. And in