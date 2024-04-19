Apr 19, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 19, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Yee Wei Huang

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation - Spokesman



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Realtek 2024 first quarter earnings call. This call is chaired by Realtek Spokesperson, Yee Wei Huang. The presentation will be available on the company website before 6:00 PM today. At the beginning, our spokesperson will report our first quarter financial results and give the management's remark. After that, we will have a Q&A session.



(Operator Instructions) During the call, you can browse through the pages of the presentation anytime. Note that portions of what is presented in this call contain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from the results forecasted or implied in such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.



Now I will pass the call to our