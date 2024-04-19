Q4 2023 Senstar Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Senstar Technologies fourth quarter and full year 2023 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I'll now turn the conference over to your host, Kim Rogers of Hayden IR. You may begin.



Kim Rogers - Hayden IR - IR



Thank you, [Shamali]. I would like to welcome all of you to the conference call and thank Senstar Technologies management for hosting today's call. With us on the call today are Mr. Fabien Haubert, CEO of Senstar Technology, Ms. Alicia Kelly, CFO, and Mr. Tomer Hay, prior CFO of Senstar Technologies.



Fabien will summarize key financial and business highlights, followed by Alicia, who will review Senstar's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. We will then open the call for question and answer session.



Before we start, I'd like to point out that this conference call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the company's future performance. These statements are only predictions and Senstar