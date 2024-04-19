Release Date: April 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the loan growth challenges and expectations for the second quarter and full year?

A: Mark Klein, Chairman, President, & CEO of SB Financial Group, noted that loan growth remains challenging, particularly in the Greater Columbus market. The company is focusing on directing low-cost funding to high-growth markets and ramping up efforts in the Indianapolis market. Despite the challenges, they are optimistic about finding opportunities and are working to outperform the competition. Steve Walz, EVP & Chief Lending Officer, added that demand was soft in January and February but improved in March, particularly in urban markets.

Q: How do you view the margin outlook given the current interest rate environment?

A: Anthony Cosentino, CFO, expressed optimism that funding costs have bottomed out and anticipates an improvement in asset repricing both for the loan and bond portfolios. He believes that the natural asset repricing and stabilization in funding costs will positively impact the net interest margin going forward.

Q: What are the expectations for the mortgage business line for the rest of the year given the potential changes in interest rate cuts?

A: Mark Klein discussed that the mortgage business line is ramping up production and expanding into adjacent markets. Despite challenges, they are optimistic about the business line's performance. Anthony Cosentino added that the pipeline for the mortgage business is improving, and they expect a decent performance in the second quarter, with potential increases if interest rates stabilize or decrease slightly.

Q: Is there still potential for further expense reductions, or has the company reached an optimal level of expenditure?

A: Mark Klein indicated that while they have right-sized the mortgage business line, the company is built for growth and value, which requires maintaining a certain level of expenditure to support production and compete effectively. They remain focused on managing expenses but are also prepared to invest where necessary to drive growth.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the Ohio homebuyer program on your funding strategy?

A: Mark Klein highlighted the Ohio homebuyer program as a significant opportunity for acquiring low-cost deposits, which was not anticipated 30 days prior. This program is expected to have a positive incremental effect on the company's funding strategy and overall financial performance.

Q: What are the strategic focuses for SB Financial Group moving forward?

A: The company remains committed to its strategic initiatives, focusing on loan growth, managing funding costs, expanding the mortgage business, and maintaining operational efficiency. They are also keen on leveraging opportunities in high-growth markets and continuing to enhance shareholder value through consistent dividend payments and robust financial management.

