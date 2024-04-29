HBT Financial Inc. Reports Mixed Q1 2024 Earnings, Adjusted Figures Align with Analyst Projections

Insight into HBT Financial's Q1 Performance and Future Outlook

Summary
  • Net Income: Reported at $15.3 million, falling short of the estimated $17.83 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.48 per diluted share, below the estimate of $0.55.
  • Adjusted Net Income: Reached $18.1 million, with adjusted EPS at $0.57, surpassing the quarterly EPS estimate.
  • Revenue: Net interest income slightly decreased to $46.7 million from the previous quarter's $47.1 million, indicating stable revenue flow.
  • Asset Quality: Maintained strong with nonperforming assets at only 0.20% of total assets, showcasing robust credit quality.
  • Capital Ratios: Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio improved to 8.40%, reflecting a stronger capital base.
  • Stock Repurchase: Repurchased 179,281 shares under the stock repurchase program, emphasizing ongoing shareholder returns.
Article's Main Image

On April 22, 2024, HBT Financial Inc (HBT, Financial) released its 8-K filing, unveiling a quarter of mixed financial outcomes. The company, a prominent provider of a broad range of banking products and services in Illinois and Iowa, reported a net income of $15.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share. This performance marks a decline from the previous quarter's $18.4 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, yet shows significant improvement from $9.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, reported in the first quarter of 2023.

Comparative Financial Performance

HBT Financial's reported net income of $15.3 million fell short of the estimated $17.83 million, with earnings per share also underperforming against the expected $0.55. However, the adjusted net income stood at $18.1 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, closely aligning with analyst projections. The company's net interest income slightly decreased by 0.8% quarter-over-quarter, totaling $46.7 million, mainly due to increased funding costs partially offset by higher asset yields.

Operational Highlights and Challenges

Despite the challenges posed by rising interest rates impacting the broader banking sector, HBT Financial maintained stable net interest margins and reported strong asset quality with nonperforming assets to total assets at a near-historic low of 0.20%. The bank's President and CEO, J. Lance Carter, emphasized the strength of the franchise and its profitability resilience. However, noninterest income saw a significant drop of 38.9% from the previous quarter, primarily due to realized losses on securities sales.

Strategic Financial Management

HBT Financial's balance sheet reflects prudent financial management with a slight increase in total deposits and a modest decrease in total loans. The bank's capital ratios improved, with tangible common equity to tangible assets rising to 8.40%. Furthermore, the bank actively returned value to shareholders through the repurchase of 179,281 shares under its stock repurchase program.

Forward Outlook

Looking ahead, HBT Financial appears well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the current economic environment, backed by its strong capital and liquidity positions. The bank's focus on maintaining robust asset quality and managing interest rate impacts will be crucial as it moves forward in 2024.

For detailed financial figures and performance metrics, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from HBT Financial Inc for further details.

