Salesforce and Informatica End Acquisition Talks Over Price Disagreements

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Salesforce (CRM, Financial) and Informatica (INFA, Financial) have decided to terminate their acquisition discussions due to price disagreements, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Initially, CRM aimed to acquire INFA, a move that has since led to a decrease in their stock values by 8% and 9% respectively since the news broke on April 15.

CRM investors breathed a sigh of relief upon hearing the news, given the company's history of expensive acquisitions, such as the $28 billion purchase of Slack Technologies in 2021. The current economic and geopolitical climate made another costly acquisition seem even riskier. INFA shareholders, on the other hand, were not in favor of the deal from the start, especially since CRM proposed a purchase price below INFA's trading value in early April. This proposal, however, temporarily protected INFA from a steep decline in stock price amidst a broader tech sell-off.

INFA announced it is not currently in talks for acquisition, alongside an optimistic Q1 guidance update, hoping to mitigate the impact of the collapsed deal discussions. Despite this, INFA's stock had surged by 35% leading up to April 12, driven by its potential as an AI investment, which initially attracted CRM. However, with a forward P/E ratio over 32x and an expected top-line growth of about 8% year-over-year, the updated guidance might not meet investor expectations.

For CRM, acquiring INFA for around $10 billion in a deal that could dilute earnings was not seen as beneficial. Instead, investors are looking for CRM to enhance its profitability and earnings growth, especially in a challenging business environment where customer spending is more cautious.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.