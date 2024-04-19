Apr 19, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Simal Kanuga - HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd - Head - PMS Sales, New Initiatives and Product Development, Co-Head - International Business and Chief Investor Relations Officer(AMC)



Thanks, Mirauv, and good evening, everyone. We'll start with some industry-level data points for the year that has gone by. The industry closed the year with AUM of INR53.4 trillion, Y-o-Y growth of 35%. Net flows for the year came in at INR3.5 trillion. The largest contributor to the net flows were actively managed equity-oriented fund. They attracted INR2.4 trillion in FY24, a