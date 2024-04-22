Apr 22, 2024 / NTS GMT

Stephen Newton - Elixirr International PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Executive Director



Elixirr has performed fantastically this year and once again, we've grown year on year. We've delivered on the expectation in the marketplace, delivering revenue of GBP85.9 million at a 30% EBITDA margin. So we're very, very pleased with that.



Over the last three years, we've been very proud of our achievement because we started out saying we wanted to grow somewhere between 25% and 35% since IPO. We've actually delivered 37% CAGR over that period. We are also very proud that the revenue overall is 250% up. Now, of course, we are expecting a re-rating as markets continue to correct.



And so we see upside in our share price for that reason. But also we see upside because we continue our strategy, which I will talk through what has been successful in those last three years, and we will continue with that going forward.



As I've mentioned repeatedly to shareholders. We have two main levers for growth in our business. One is inorganic lever and the other is inorganic. Within the organic