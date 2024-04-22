Apr 22, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 22, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Oliver Green

Brave Bison Group PLC - Executive Chairman of the Board

* Theo Green

Brave Bison Group PLC - Chief Growth Officer

* Philippa Norridge

Brave Bison Group PLC - CFO



=====================

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Brave Bison Group plc investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)



Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand you over to Oli Green, Executive Chairman. Good morning, sir.



Oliver Green - Brave Bison Group PLC - Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for dialing into our Investor Meet presentation. I'm Oli Green, Executive Chairman. Joining me on the call today as my brother and Chief Growth Officer, Theo Green; as well as our CFO, Philippa Norridge. Let's get started.



Our presentation this morning will last around 35 minutes and we'll have some time for