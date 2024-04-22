Q1 2024 Getinge AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Mattias Perjos - Getinge AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you very much, and hi, everyone. Welcome to today's conference. With me, I have our CFO, Agneta PalmÃ©r, who will present the financials in a moment. We can move directly to page number 2 to kick things off.



So on page number 2, we're trying to highlight the key takeaways when it comes to performance for the quarter. So getting a sales increased by 5.2% in the first quarter. And of this, we had unchanged organic sales despite the challenging comparative figures that we had because of the release of COVID in China last year. Order intake for Getinge as a whole increased by 7.8%, of which organic growth was 2.5% due to the positive performance across all three business areas and our main geographic regions.



Despite the increased sales, the adjusted EBITDA margin was lower than last year, and this is mainly due to continued cost for quality improvements in acute care therapies and higher costs for input goods and for employees. We continue to have strong free cash flow, and we have a solid financial position