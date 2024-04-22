Q1 2024 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Good evening, and welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Grupo Bimbo Results and Conference Call. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Daniel Servitje, CEO and Chairman of the Board. Please go ahead.



Daniel Javier Servitje Montull - Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon. Thank you very much, Ashley. And everyone, thank you for joining us. Connected on the line today is our CFO, Diego Gaxiola; Rafael Pamias, our current COO and future CEO; and Mark Bendix, Executive Vice President; and several members of our finance team.



After more than 100 calls -- wow, that's incredible -- today is my last earnings call. Having just turned 65 years old, and after 43 years of working full time in Grupo Bimbo, I want to take a step forward and have made the decision to pass the CEO baton and become the Executive Chair of Grupo. On top of being the Chairman of the Board, I