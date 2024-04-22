Q4 2024 Elecon Engineering Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Elecon Engineering Company Limited Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I'll now hand the conference over to Ms. Teena Virmani from Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Thank you and over to you, ma'am.



Teena Virmani - Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd - Analyst



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, I welcome you all to Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call of Elecon -- Elecon Engineering Company Limited. We are pleased to have with us the management team, which is represented by Mr. Prayasvin Patel, Mr. Aayush Shah, Mr. M.M. Nanda, Mr. P. K. Bhasin, Mr. Kamlesh Shah, and Mr. Narasimhan Raghunathan. We will have an opening remarks session from the management followed by a question-and-answer session. Thank you and over to you, Prayasvin sir.



Prayasvin Patel - Elecon Engineering Company Ltd - Executive Non