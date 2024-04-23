Q1 2024 Saipem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / NTS GMT

Alessandro Puliti - Saipem SpA - CEO, GM, COO & Director



Good morning and welcome to the presentation of our first quarter 2024 results. I'm here with Paolo Calcagnini, our CFO, and with the rest of the top management team. I will start with the key highlights and then Paolo will cover the financial results in more details. I will then wrap up the presentation with some closing remarks before opening the Q&A session. Let's start with the highlights of the first quarter. I am pleased to report that in the first 3 months of the year, we have delivered strong growth and most importantly, high cash flow conversion. Revenues stood at EUR 3 billion growing by 18% year-on-year largely driven by the contribution of our offshore activity. EBITDA stood at EUR 268