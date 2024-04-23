Q1 2024 Lufax Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Thank you very much, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Our quarterly financial and operating results were released by our newswire services earlier today and are currently available online. Today, you will hear from our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Yong Suk Cho who will provide an update of the macro-economic trends and the recent developments in strategy of our business.



Our Co-CEO Mr. Gregory Gibb will then go through our first quarter results and provide more details on our business priorities. Afterwards, our CFO, Mr.