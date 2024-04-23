Apr 23, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Sveinn Solvason - Embla Medical hf - President and CEO



Good morning, and thank you all for joining our call. With me here today is Arna, our CFO. Today will cover the financial results for the first quarter, followed by a Q&A session. Q1 was a uneventful quarter where we continued to take steps to execute on our Growthâ27 strategy.



This is the first quarter we reported Embla Medical, the establishment of Embla Medica parent entity is strategically an important milestone, a natural next step as we develop the business from being a niche product supplier to a company that is working across the whole value chain, serving individuals with chronic mobility tests as well as providing braising solutions.



And our stock market ticker is now in place. In January, we acquired the flooring dense a leading maker of lower limb Neuro of the components. This acquisition is a big step on our journey and marks our entry into Neuro Orthotics field further enhancing our ability to support individuals with a chronic mobility Champs and fully aligned with our Growthâ27 patients.



And we're