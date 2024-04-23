Q1 2024 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Ann-Sofi Jonsson - Munters Group AB - Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management



Welcome, today we are here to present our first quarter results for this year. With me, I have Klas ForsstrÃ¶m our CEO; and Katharina Fischer, our CFO. So welcome to those of you, who are listening in on the conference call. And for those of you who are on the webcast. Please feel free to post your questions throughout the whole session if you're viewing on the webcast. We'll pick them up after the presentation in the Q&A session, then we will also open up for those of you who are on the conference call. So with that, I hand over to you, Klas.



Klas Forsstrom - Munters Group AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Ann-Sofi. And once again, very, very welcome to this Q1 report, before I and Katharina start to go into the details around the quarter. Let me summarize it in a few sentences, a very strong quarter, stable growth, strong operational deliveries that paired with stepwise accelerated investments for future