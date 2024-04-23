Apr 23, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Ann-Sofi Jonsson - Munters Group AB - Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management
Welcome, today we are here to present our first quarter results for this year. With me, I have Klas ForsstrÃ¶m our CEO; and Katharina Fischer, our CFO. So welcome to those of you, who are listening in on the conference call. And for those of you who are on the webcast. Please feel free to post your questions throughout the whole session if you're viewing on the webcast. We'll pick them up after the presentation in the Q&A session, then we will also open up for those of you who are on the conference call. So with that, I hand over to you, Klas.
Klas Forsstrom - Munters Group AB - President, Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, Ann-Sofi. And once again, very, very welcome to this Q1 report, before I and Katharina start to go into the details around the quarter. Let me summarize it in a few sentences, a very strong quarter, stable growth, strong operational deliveries that paired with stepwise accelerated investments for future
Q1 2024 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 23, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...