Q1 2024 Epiroc AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Karin Larsson - Epiroc AB(publ)-VP of IR&Head of IR



Hello, and a warm welcome to the Epiroc Q1 results presentation. My name is Karin Larsson, Head of Investor Relations and Media here at Epiroc. And with me today to present the results, I have our CEO, Helena Hedblom; and our CFO, Hakan Folin.



And today, before we start, I would like to highlight 3 things. Number one, don't forget to register to our CMD on September 24 in Las Vegas. More than half of the seats have already been taken. Number two, we have made several improvements in our key figures filed online, including an adjusted EBIT bridge. And hopefully, the increased transparency can help you all make even better investments decisions in the future.



And three, and this is the last quarter, we will speak about orders on hand, i.e., order book impacting the structure in the sales bridge. Onwards, when we acquire companies, we will only add actual orders received in the quarter.



So with this said, Helena, please? The stage is yours.



Helena Hedblom<