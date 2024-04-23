Q1 2024 Var Energi ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Ida Fjellheim - Var Energi ASA - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to VÃ¥r Energi's first-quarter 2024 results. The presentation today will be given by our CEO, Nick Walker and our CFO, Stefano Pujatti. Nick and Stefano will present the results, and afterwards, we will open up for Q&A.



I will now give the word to Nick.



Nick Walker - Var Energi ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and thank you, Ida. Good morning to you all, and a warm welcome to our first-quarter 2024 results presentation. This is the first quarter where you will see the impact of the value accretive Neptune Energy Norge acquisition in the results, which were consolidating from January 1. I'm pleased to report a quarter with record-high production, a strong financial results. We continue to provide material dividend distribution, and we're making good progress on our plan to deliver high growth and value creation.



Now, let just look at the highlights for the quarter. We delivered good operational performance with record production