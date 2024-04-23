Apr 23, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Mischa Assink - ASA International Group PLC - Chief Accountant and Head of Investor Relations



Welcome to the 2023 full year results presentation of ASA International. My name is Mischa Assink, I'm the Head of Investor Relations, and I'm here with Karin Kersten, the CEO of ASA International, and with Tanwir Rahman the CFO. We will first go through the slides, and after that, we can discuss your questions. Please click at the button -- please click the question button on the bottom of your screen to submit your questions. And I now hand over to Karin.



Karin Kersten - ASA International Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you, Mischa, and warm welcome to the listeners to this webcast presentation of the '23 results. Let's start on ASA International. We are one of the world's largest international microfinance institutions, and it's our vision to contribute to just and financially inclusive societies. Our purpose is like the United Nation ESG goal number 1; to reduce poverty and enable female empowerment to female entrepreneurs who have